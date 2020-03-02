Lawrence Edward Blume, Jr. "Ed", 83, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on February 28, 2020.
He was born in Edmond, West Virginia on December 11, 1936 to Lawrence E. Blume, Sr. and Helen Jones Blume.
He graduated from Ansted High School in 1955 where he excelled in sports, especially basketball.
He served six years in the Air Force as an air traffic controller. He married Patricia Christian on June 7, 1960. They became parents to one son, Scott Shelton Blume.
He was predeceased by his parents and two sisters, Betty Ann Chapman and Donna Jean Huskey.
Lawrence is survived by his wife, Pat and son, Scott.
The things he enjoyed most were his family, fishing and woodworking. He was a retired tool maker.
Family night will be held at Maddox Funeral Home from 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Mar. 2, 2020