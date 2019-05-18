Leigh Haney Brill Singh, 49, of Roanoke, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Roanoke, Virginia.
Mrs. Singh was born January 26, 1970 in Greenville, North Carolina, daughter of David Brill and Susan Crowder Brill of Maurertown.
She was a 1988 graduate of Central High School in Woodstock, Virginia. She received her BA degree from Roanoke College in 1991 and her Master's degree in psychology with a specialization in Community Service from James Madison University.
Leigh worked first at the Community Services Board in Harrisonburg, then at the Ronald McDonald House of Southwest Virginia in Roanoke. She was also an accomplished writer and motivational speaker. She was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church and a former member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church in Woodstock.
Leigh is survived by her parents, her husband, Pranav Singh whom she married on August 19, 1995; grandmother, Ladema Hinchee of Woodstock; sister, Courtney Brill and nephew, Allen Brill, both of Maurertown; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Saint Francis Service Dogs at www.saintfrancisdogs.org or by calling (540)-342-DOGS (3647).
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com. Cremation arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
Sign the Guest Book at www.nvdaily.com/obituaries
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 18, 2019