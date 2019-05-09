Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leila Ann (Evans) Miley. View Sign Service Information Omps Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel 1600 Amherst Street Winchester , VA 22601 (540)-662-6633 Memorial service 2:00 PM St. Peter's Lutheran Church Toms Brook , VA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Leila Ann Evans Miley, 93, formerly of Toms Brook and Winchester, died May 3, 2019 in Richmond.



She was born February 19, 1926 in Mount Jackson, the youngest child of Alfred Roland Evans and Laura Antoinette Roller Evans.



Mrs. Miley was a long-time member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Toms Brook, where she served in many capacities, including Congregational Council, Choir, Sunday School teacher and superintendent. She also served on the Executive Board of the Virginia Lutheran Church Women.



During her lifetime, she was an active volunteer in many organizations including the American Cancer Society, the Winchester Medical Center Auxiliary, the Winchester Free Clinic, and First Night Winchester.



Mrs. Miley was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Raymond Miley Jr.; her son, Earl Raymond Miley III; as well as her parents; two sisters; and two brothers.



She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Laura and Richard Davis of Newport News, Carol Grainger of Richmond, and Susan and Scott Nelson of Blacksburg. Also surviving are six grandchildren and their spouses, Matthew and Farah Grainger, Isaac Nelson and Karen Lawler, Ellen and Joshua Badgley, Nicholas and Lauren Grainger, Benjamin Nelson, and Grey and Rachel Nelson. Mrs. Miley also leaves five great grandchildren, Desmond, Hadley, Calvin, and Leila Grainger, and Eli Nelson; her sister, Alberta Antoinette Evans Spitzer Rudolph; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Burial will be private.



A memorial service will be held at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Toms Brook Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 2 pm.



The family request no flowers and that memorial donations be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 3343 S. Main Street, Toms Brook, VA 22660.



