Lena French Fuller, 86, of Maurertown, Virginia passed away November 6, 2019 at her home. She was born in Woodstock, Virginia January 9, 1933 and was the daughter of Warren B. French Sr. and Lena Sheetz French of Woodstock, VA.



Lena is predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Robert F. Fuller, both parents, brothers F. Douglas French, Sr., Millson S. French, Sr., Orrin L. French, Sr., and brother-in-law Cliff L. Fuller, Jr. She is survived by 5 daughters and son-in-laws; Laura F. and V. Mark Zanchettin of Amarillo, Texas, Karen F. and Ken Harris of Greensboro, North Carolina, Mary Sue and Larry Weatherholtz of Edinburg, Virginia, Gretchen F. and Glenn Franklin, Martha F. and Steve Heltzel of Woodstock, Virginia. Lena is survived by grandchildren; Drake Harris, Franco Zanchettin, Christine Collins, Loren Funk, Kyle Franklin, Alexandra Davis, Drew Harris, and Jacob Heltzel and great grandchildren; Madison Collins, Ava Harris, Kade Collins, Vinny Zanchettin, and Maddalena Zanchettin. She is also survived by brother Warren B. French, Jr., and sisters Emma F. Randel, Ellen F. Fuller, Sally F. Weber, and sister-in-laws, Pat French, Doris French, Marian French, and Joyce French.



Lena was a graduate of Woodstock High School in 1951 and continued her education at Mary Washington College of the University of Virginia where she majored in Biology with a minor in Chemistry earning a Bachelor of Science. After graduation from Mary Washington she worked for her father at the Woodstock Hotel, married Bob Fuller in 1955, and began their family. In addition to raising five daughters, Lena was actively involved in the Woodstock Garden club with her sister-in-laws. She enjoyed fishing and was an avid reader. She made the majority of her children's clothing and taught herself to knit, quilt, spin wool and use a four harness loom. She made handmade baskets from ash tree logs soaked in the river and caned chairs. She and Bob built a family cabin on the river from reclaimed logs they salvaged from an old homestead and delivered warrants in the Valley area after Bob's retirement. One of her main loves was genealogy and the history of the local area. Genealogists and family history lovers from around the United States frequently found their way to her home library for information and an afternoon of in-depth discussions of events, people and places that shaped the Shenandoah Valley area. She worked 15 years researching and compiling detailed survey maps of original land grants in Shenandoah County. Her resulting book is now found and used in the United States Library of Congress and numerous courthouses and libraries in the area. Lena was presented the prestigious Virginia Genealogical Society 2019 Virginia Records Award for outstanding contributions in platting original land surveys in Shenandoah County shortly before her death.



Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Woodstock United Methodist Church, 154 South Muhlenberg Street, Woodstock, Virginia. Burial will be in Massanutten Cemetery in Woodstock. Pallbearers will be Doug French Jr., Charles French, Millson French Jr., Steve French, Christopher French, Martin French, Billy French, and Timmy French. The family will receive friends and family Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 6-8 at Valley Funeral Chapel, 14116 South Middle Road, Edinburg, Virginia.



Memorial donations may be made in lieu of flowers to Legacy Hospice, 2322 Blue Stone Hills Drive, #220, Harrisonburg, Virginia, 22801.



