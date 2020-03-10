Lena Mae Behme, nee Smith, 91, of Strasburg, VA, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Greenfield Senior Living of Strasburg, VA.
Mrs. Behme was born in Evansville, IN on January 14, 1929, daughter of the late Earl Stein Smith and Anna Lulu Todd Smith.
She was a passionate quilter winning countless awards over five decades. Her work has been accepted into The Virginia Quilt Museum's permanent collection and will be exhibited there in October of 2020.
Mrs. Behme was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 69 years, Arnold E. Behme. She is survived by her loving children, Mark Alan Behme (Mary Ann) of Silver Spring, MD, Steven Patrick Behme (Amy) of Redding, CA, Janet Marie Nichols (Jan) of Richmond, VA, Mary Ann White (John) of Tacoma, WA, and Teresa Joan Heinz (George) of Jupiter, FL; her grandchildren, Laura, Lindsay, Jessica, Amanda, Peter and Julia; her great grandchildren, Carter, Scarlet, Aria, Tristan, Hayden and Ayrton.
A funeral mass of Christian burial for Mrs. Behme will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at St. John Bosco Catholic Church in Woodstock, Virginia. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Woodstock, VA.
The family will receive friends at St. John Bosco Catholic Church chapel at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service. A reception will follow the burial at 1:00 p.m. at St. John Bosco Hanley Hall.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Mar. 10, 2020