Leonard Allen "Bucky" Lantz, Sr., 74, of Strasburg, VA passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center.
Services and burial for Bucky will be conducted privately with full military honors conducted by the Shenandoah American Legion Post 77 Strasburg, VA.
Bucky was born in Winchester, VA on January 17, 1946 a son of the late Delno Cole and Mary Virginia Orndorff Lantz. Bucky was a veteran of the US Army, a retired plumber, loved to hunt and fish and loved spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son Bim Lantz; great-grandchild Easton Barb along with his siblings Sonny Lantz, Peggy Smith, Janet Smith and Lillie Ritenour.
Survivors include his loving wife of 51 years, Sharon Lantz of Strasburg, VA; his beloved daughters Sherry Edwards (Tony) of Strasburg, VA and Marsha Shafer of Edinburg, VA; his grandchildren, Krystal Day, Brittany Witzel, Anthony Adams, Kristy Davis, Kari Edwards, Cheyanne Beverly, Katie Lantz, Nikki Lantz and Hannah Lantz; his great-grandchildren Kaylee Barb, Ryker Davis, Isabella Beverly, Vincent Adams, Raighlynn Adams, Zayden Allen Burner; his beloved dog Moxie along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 4, 2020.