Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. 177 N. Holliday Street Strasburg , VA 22657 (540)-465-5101 Send Flowers Obituary



Leonard (Len) Louis Alsberry, 73 of Strasburg, VA passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, in the comfort of his home surrounded by his wife and daughter.



Due to concerns of public health, entombment services for Mr. Alsberry will be conducted privately and a celebration of life is being considered at a later date. The location and time will be published when decisions have been made.



Mr. Alsberry was born in Strasburg, VA on September 7, 1946 a son of the late Jordan Alsberry, Sr. and Roberta Adams Alsberry. He attended Sunset Hill Elementary School, Douglas High School in Winchester, VA for three years, and was a graduate of Strasburg High School.



He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Siomone Toliver Alsberry; his daughter Candace and husband Will Holmes; two grandsons, Anthony Holmes and Zion Holmes of Strasburg, VA; three granddaughters, Táne Holmes, Jazime Holmes, and Karina Castillo; two great-grandchildren, King Castillo Holmes and Giuliana Castillo Holmes. Two brothers, Jordan Alsberry, Jr. (Elizabeth), and Johnny Alsberry (Barbara); six sisters, Rochella Strother, Marion Strother (Robert), Audrey Dyer, Angela Wilkins (Olric), Priscilla Terry (Edwin), and Kathy Temple. A host of nephews, nieces, and cousins.



He was a member of the Life Church Winchester (formerly Agape Christian Church), where he served faithfully for over 30 years. He was a Vietnam Veteran who was honored and recognized on December 13, 2019 and received a welcome home pin at the VA center in Martinsburg, WV. He served in the army for two years. He was employed Avtex in Front Royal, VA for 21 years and Howard Shockey & Sons for 19 years. He was a hard-working man who always provided for his wife and daughter. He was the co-owner of A-to-Z Homes, LLC, and rental property alongside his wife, for 33 years. He was the first black Strasburg town Councilman and led the ticket with 384 votes. He served on the council for two terms, totaling eight years from 1984 to 1992. He loved to fish and hunt. He loved to plant his garden and did so until 2019. He was a quiet, gentle man who loved his family and friends. His smile was contagious, and his handshake was firm.



The family would like to extend a special thanks to all his doctors, nurses and staff at Winchester Medical Center and Blue Ridge Hospice for their care and compassion during his illness. The family would also like to thank the Strasburg Fire Department and the Strasburg Vol. Rescue Squad. He fought the good fight of faith and received his ultimate healing.



You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at



Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Alsberry. Leonard (Len) Louis Alsberry, 73 of Strasburg, VA passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, in the comfort of his home surrounded by his wife and daughter.Due to concerns of public health, entombment services for Mr. Alsberry will be conducted privately and a celebration of life is being considered at a later date. The location and time will be published when decisions have been made.Mr. Alsberry was born in Strasburg, VA on September 7, 1946 a son of the late Jordan Alsberry, Sr. and Roberta Adams Alsberry. He attended Sunset Hill Elementary School, Douglas High School in Winchester, VA for three years, and was a graduate of Strasburg High School.He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Siomone Toliver Alsberry; his daughter Candace and husband Will Holmes; two grandsons, Anthony Holmes and Zion Holmes of Strasburg, VA; three granddaughters, Táne Holmes, Jazime Holmes, and Karina Castillo; two great-grandchildren, King Castillo Holmes and Giuliana Castillo Holmes. Two brothers, Jordan Alsberry, Jr. (Elizabeth), and Johnny Alsberry (Barbara); six sisters, Rochella Strother, Marion Strother (Robert), Audrey Dyer, Angela Wilkins (Olric), Priscilla Terry (Edwin), and Kathy Temple. A host of nephews, nieces, and cousins.He was a member of the Life Church Winchester (formerly Agape Christian Church), where he served faithfully for over 30 years. He was a Vietnam Veteran who was honored and recognized on December 13, 2019 and received a welcome home pin at the VA center in Martinsburg, WV. He served in the army for two years. He was employed Avtex in Front Royal, VA for 21 years and Howard Shockey & Sons for 19 years. He was a hard-working man who always provided for his wife and daughter. He was the co-owner of A-to-Z Homes, LLC, and rental property alongside his wife, for 33 years. He was the first black Strasburg town Councilman and led the ticket with 384 votes. He served on the council for two terms, totaling eight years from 1984 to 1992. He loved to fish and hunt. He loved to plant his garden and did so until 2019. He was a quiet, gentle man who loved his family and friends. His smile was contagious, and his handshake was firm.The family would like to extend a special thanks to all his doctors, nurses and staff at Winchester Medical Center and Blue Ridge Hospice for their care and compassion during his illness. The family would also like to thank the Strasburg Fire Department and the Strasburg Vol. Rescue Squad. He fought the good fight of faith and received his ultimate healing.You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Alsberry. Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Mar. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Northern Virginia Daily Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close