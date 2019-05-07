Guest Book View Sign Service Information Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 (540)-635-2773 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Memorial service 11:00 AM Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Leroy Curtis Lillard, 70, of Garden City Beach, SC and formerly of Front Royal, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 with his loving wife and best friend of 50 years, Becky, by his side.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday.



At a later date, Leroy's ashes will be scattered in places that held a special meaning for him.



Leroy was born December 11, 1948 in Front Royal, VA, son of the late Robert H. Lillard Sr. and Julia Katherine (Pullen) Lillard.



He was also preceded in death by his brother, Bobby Lillard; Bobby's wife, Doris; and a very special uncle, J.T. Pullen.



Leroy was a barber by trade. He and his brother, Buddy, co-owned and operated Buddy and Leroy's Barber Shop for many years.



He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Front Royal, VA and was also a member of Sons of the American Legion Post 53 and Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 829 in Front Royal.



In addition to his wife, Becky, he is survived by his loving son, Stevie Lillard; his precious grandchildren, Cody, Jordan, and Joshua Lillard; great-granddaughter, Piper; his brother, Buddy Lillard (Brenda); brother-in-law, Randy Ramey (Ann); nephews, Ricky Lillard and Chad Ramey; and nieces, Donna Cameron, Lisa Starnes, and Sarah Ramey.



Leroy's sense of humor and his ability to have comfortable and entertaining conversations with strangers and friends alike made him a person few will ever forget. He will be remembered for making people smile (or laugh out loud) and for having them feel happy in his presence.



He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.



In honor of Leroy's love of white t-shirts, feel free to join the family in wearing your favorite white shirt.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the in Leroy's memory or a .



Condolences may be sent to the family at



Local arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, VA.



Sign the Guest Book at Leroy Curtis Lillard, 70, of Garden City Beach, SC and formerly of Front Royal, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 with his loving wife and best friend of 50 years, Becky, by his side.A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday.At a later date, Leroy's ashes will be scattered in places that held a special meaning for him.Leroy was born December 11, 1948 in Front Royal, VA, son of the late Robert H. Lillard Sr. and Julia Katherine (Pullen) Lillard.He was also preceded in death by his brother, Bobby Lillard; Bobby's wife, Doris; and a very special uncle, J.T. Pullen.Leroy was a barber by trade. He and his brother, Buddy, co-owned and operated Buddy and Leroy's Barber Shop for many years.He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Front Royal, VA and was also a member of Sons of the American Legion Post 53 and Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 829 in Front Royal.In addition to his wife, Becky, he is survived by his loving son, Stevie Lillard; his precious grandchildren, Cody, Jordan, and Joshua Lillard; great-granddaughter, Piper; his brother, Buddy Lillard (Brenda); brother-in-law, Randy Ramey (Ann); nephews, Ricky Lillard and Chad Ramey; and nieces, Donna Cameron, Lisa Starnes, and Sarah Ramey.Leroy's sense of humor and his ability to have comfortable and entertaining conversations with strangers and friends alike made him a person few will ever forget. He will be remembered for making people smile (or laugh out loud) and for having them feel happy in his presence.He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.In honor of Leroy's love of white t-shirts, feel free to join the family in wearing your favorite white shirt.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the in Leroy's memory or a .Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com Local arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, VA.Sign the Guest Book at www.nvdaily.com/obituaries Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Northern Virginia Daily Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.