With our deepest sorrow, we announce that Levi Douglas Shuck, 30, of Strasburg, Virginia passed away suddenly on June 18, 2020.
Services for Levi will be held at a later date to be announced.
Levi was born in Michigan City, Indiana to Douglas and Ervene Shuck. He was a beloved father, son, brother, grandson, and friend to many.
He is survived by his mother, sister Holly Colunga, brother Dean Shuck, paternal grandfather Larry Shuck, maternal grandmother Shirley Todd, paternal great-grandmother Donna Edighoffer, his two sons Kingston and Abram Shuck, and the mother of his children Wynter Bryant.
He was predeceased by his father, paternal grandmother Linda Shuck, and maternal grandfather Ben Penwell.
Levi followed in his father's footsteps by pursuing a career in the heating & air conditioning industry. With his twelve years of experience, he served several residents and businesses throughout the surrounding counties and was known for his customer service and expertise.
Levi was a loving and devoted father who enjoyed spending time with his two sons and this family. He took his being a father very seriously and when he was not working to provide for his family he could be found playing video games with Kingston or trucks with Abram. He strived to be the best father he possibly could be.
In his free time, he enjoyed various outdoor activities including kayaking, fishing, and camping. Levi had a deep passion for football, especially the Chicago Bears. He expressed himself through all genres of music with a particular liking for Ozzy Osbourne.
To those that knew him, Levi was one of the most loving, kind-hearted, and generous people one would ever meet. He had a very distinct laugh that would stand out in a room full of people and contagious smile that would light up any room he was in. He was loved by so many and will never be forgotten.
In lieu of flowers please, donations can be made in Levi Shuck's honor through his www.GoFundMe.com fundraiser (search "Levi Shuck") to assist with his final arrangements and continued support for his children.
You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com
Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Levi Shuck.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jun. 23, 2020.