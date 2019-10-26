Northern Virginia Daily

Lewis "Wayne" Andrews (1956 - 2019)
Service Information
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA
22630
(540)-635-2773
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Maddox Funeral Home
105 W Main St.
Front Royal, VA
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Maddox Funeral Home
105 W Main St.
Front Royal, VA
Obituary
Lewis 'Wayne' Andrews, 63, of Culpeper, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at his home.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Maddox Funeral Home at 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia at 12 p.m. with Pastor Jeff Fletcher officiating, family and friends can meet one hour prior to service for visitation. The funeral service will be followed by a procession to Howellsville Cemetery. A reception will be held at Howellsville United Methodist Church after the burial at 510 Hardesty Rd. Front Royal, Virginia.

Wayne was born on September 1, 1956 in Warren County, Virginia to the late Joseph Shirley Andrews and Bessie Josephine 'Strother' Stevens.

Wayne had retired from his job at UPS after 35 years, but still worked part time at NAPA auto parts in Culpeper, Virginia.
Surviving Wayne are his two daughters and their husbands, Angela Madden (Walter) and Victoria Grove (Bobby); his siblings, Anne Rush, Alan Stevens and Wanda Koff; his grandchildren, Zoe Madden, Symantha Madden, Maxx Grove and Logan Madden; and his great- granddaughter, Evelynn Mae.

Pallbearers will be Alan Stevens, Josh Stevens, Walter Madden, Bobby Grove, Maxx Grove and Cooper Lowe Jr.

The Family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home.

Flowers may be sent to Maddox Funeral Home, and Condolences may be made at maddoxfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Oct. 26, 2019
