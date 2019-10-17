Lewis Arthur Caldwell, 73, of New Market passed away Monday, October 14, 2019 at the Winchester Medical Center.
He was born December 17, 1945 at New Milford, CT and was a son of the late Arthur and Helen Dombrowski Caldwell.
Mr. Caldwell served with the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War and was a retired Master tool & die maker having been employed at the former Kawneer plant in Harrisonburg. He was a member of the New Market American Legion.
On July 19, 1967 he married the former Linda Decker, who survives.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sisters, Diane Caldwell and Janet Cover; a brother, Charles Caldwell; a sister-in-law, Phyllis Roosa and a number of nieces and a nephew as well as a number of great nieces and a great nephew.
Members of the Dayton American Legion will conduct graveside rites on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in the Enmanuel Lutheran Cemetery at New Market.
There will be no visitation or viewing.
Services under the direction of Theis Funeral Chapel, New Market.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Oct. 17, 2019