Service Information

Brown Funeral Home
327 West King St.
Martinsburg , WV 25401
(304)-263-8896

Visitation
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Brown Funeral Home
327 West King St.
Martinsburg , WV
View Map

Funeral service
1:00 PM
Brown Funeral Home
327 West King St.
Martinsburg , WV
View Map

Celebration of Life
1:00 PM
Toms Brook United Methodist Church

Obituary



Lewis Warren "Whit" Broy, 93, of Toms Brook, VA passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital in Woodstock, VA.



He was born January 19, 1926 only son of the late Warren Morrison and Ethel Virginia Rice Broy.



In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife, Estella M. Whitington Broy.



Lewis was retired from GSA, General Services Administration Services as an Administrative Officer in Washington, DC, March 1979 with 34 years of government services including Veterans Administration and IRS National Computer Center. After his retirement he was Assistant Manager at Patriot Village Apartment Complex in Annandale, VA for nearly twelve years before relocating to the Shenandoah Valley where he has resided for the past 30 years.



He was a graduate of Martinsburg High School (Class of 1944), also, past President of the class for 20+ years. He attended two years of College in Business Administration in Shepherdstown, WV.



Mr. Broy was Drum Major for the Kena Temple Shrine Drum and Bugle Corps in Fairfax, VA for many years. He was past Grand Tall Cedar of Shenandoah Forest #150, was with the Tall Cedars of Washington, DC who participated through out the area as the singing Cedars for the benefits of Jerry Lewis Muscular Dystrophy Foundation. Lewis was active in the Block of Dimes for Muscular Dystrophy Foundation and one of the Charter members to create this activity in Martinsburg, WV, Past Venerable Master of Lodge of Perfection, active member of Grand Chapter of WV Royal Arch Masons, a 32nd degree of Scottish Rite of Freemasonry in Martinsburg, WV, 32nd degree of York Rite of Masons. A member of the Palestine Commandery Lodge #2, Knights of Templar, Martinsburg, WV, member of Equality of Lodge #44 Recipient of the 50-year honor in March 2011 and current member of Spurmont Lodge #98, Strasburg, VA. An honorary member of the Zembo Shrine Highlanders, Harrisburg, PA.



He has been a member of the Methodist Churches in Martinsburg, WV and Annandale, VA, and is a current member of Toms Brook United Methodist Church.



He is a current member of the CVFA, Cumberland Valley Fireman Association, and past member of the WV Fireman Association. He was an active member in the Jaycees in Martinsburg, WV and past district director for the Jaycees. He was a volunteer fire fighter with Company #3.



He is survived by his loving wife Connie Lou Broy, whom he admired and had a wonderful joyful 44 years of life together. Also, his fur buddy Maxie. He married Connie L. Gregg Morton October 3, 1975. He was the father of six children: Larry D. Broy (Mary Lewis) Bunker Hill, WV, Nancy Jo Kees (Larry), Sharon L. âDedeã Johnson, Martinsburg, WV, David M. Broy (Susan) Mechanicsburg, PA, Jeffrey L. Broy (Cathy) Hedgesville, WV, and Mary Ann Reed (Eugene) Sykesville, MD; stepchildren David S. Morton (Sue) Hartford, KY and Diana L. Miller (Gary) Chambersburg, PA; grandchildren Dr. Lance Broy of Athens, OH, Benjamin Broy of Bunker Hill, WV, Andy Kees, Mike Kees, Kim Linton, and Kara Willingham all of Martinsburg, C.L. Penwell of Martinsburg, Wendy Haacker of Jacksonville, FL, Amanda Whitney of Stafford, VA, Olivia Broy of Mechanicsburg, PA, Mike Broy of Hedgesville, and Tony Broy of Martinsburg; sixteen great grandchildren; and five great great grandchildren.



Funeral service will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Masonic Rites will be conducted at Rosedale Cemetery, Martinsburg, WV.



Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Toms Brook United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601 or Toms Brook UMC, PO Box 99, Toms Brook, VA 22660.



