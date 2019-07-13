Liam George Drew, 25, a resident of Strasburg, VA who had recently moved from Harrisonburg where he worked and studied, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 at his home.
A memorial service for Liam will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, July 15, 2019 at Stover Memorial Chapel. Immediately following the service the family will gather at the Strasburg Christian Church, 165 High Street, Strasburg, VA for a time of food and fellowship.
Liam was born in England on April 14, 1994 and moved the United States when he was 12 years old. He attended Daniel Morgan Middle School and graduated from John Handley High School in Winchester, VA. Liam then went on to attend Blue Ridge College and worked at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg as a CSS Tech, in Sterile Processing.
Survivors include his mother, Karen Drew of Strasburg, VA; his father, Paul Drew of Winchester, VA; his sisters, Lisa Daniels and Hannah Drew of Lowestoft, UK; his brother, James Bowditch of Lowestoft, UK along with his grandmother, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews all in the UK.
Liam would have wanted expressions of sympathy to be in the form of memorial contributions to Cat's Cradle P.O. Box 2128, Harrisonburg, VA 22801or the .
You may sign the guest book and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com. Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Liam G. Drew.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on July 13, 2019