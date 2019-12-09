Lillian May Green went to be with the Lord on December 7, 2019.
The funeral service will be held Tuesday, December 10, at 2:00 p.m. at Valley Funeral Service in Edinburg. Reverend Richard Craver will officiate. Burial will follow in Mt. Jackson Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
May was born March 24, 1933 in Mt. Jackson to Eugene William and May Connie Zirkle Sigler. On February 24, 1957 May married the love of her life William H. "Bill" Green, they shared 62 wonderful years together.
May is preceded in death by her Husband William H."Bill" Green, Daughter Penny Green Ruby, Daughter in law Pamela Stultz Green, Sister Ruth Getz and Brother Olen Sigler.
May is survived by her Sister Betty Hansberger and Brother Dudley Sigler, Son William "Billy" Green. Granddaughter Mary and Husband Matthew Dellinger, Grandsons Loren and wife Cristy, Tony Ruby and Joey Ruby , two wonderful Greatgranddaughters which she loved so very much, Josslyn Grace Fogle and Kennedy Lillian Dellinger.
May was a member of the Edinburg Christen Church. She was bookkeeper for William Green Construction Company and a dedicated home maker. May was a great Mother, Grandmother and Greatgrandmother.
Pallbearers will be Stacy Sager, Jonathon Foltz, Matthew Polk, Bill Gardner, Gerald Gochenour, and Larry Ambrose.
In Lieu of flowers, contributions can be made Edinburg Christian Church.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Dec. 9, 2019