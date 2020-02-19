Lillian Ritenour Bowers, 93, of Woodstock, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center. A visitation with family will be offered from 10:30 to 11:30 on Saturday, February 22, at Woodstock United Methodist Church. A memorial service at 11:30 will follow the visitation with the Reverend Robert Hoskins, Jr. officiating. Burial will be private at Sunset View Memorial Gardens in Woodstock.
Mrs. Bowers was born April 8, 1926 in Woodstock, daughter of the late William Arthur Ritenour and Maggie Mae Walker Ritenour. She was a longstanding member of Woodstock United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Daniel Bowers and sister, Marie Ritenour Gochenour.
She is survived by her son, Bruce Daniel Bowers (Suzanne) of Staunton; daughter, Lynn Marie Tucker of Woodstock; grandsons Jeffrey Joe Tucker (Janelle) of Australia and Jason Brandy Tucker (Tim Carr) of Canada; granddaughter Elizabeth Allison Willey (Scott) of Radford; and great-grandchildren Erin Tucker, Lex Tucker, and Sarah Willey.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Kitchen Fund at Woodstock United Methodist Church, 156 South Muhlenberg Street, Woodstock, VA 22664, or a .
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Feb. 19, 2020