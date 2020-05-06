Lillie Mae Virginia "Aunt Mae" Burkhart, 81, of Shenandoah County, VA passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at her home.
Aunt Mae was born in 1938 in Frederick County, VA, daughter of the late Lester and Audrey Burkhart. She was a graduate of James Wood High School and retired from Lantz Pharmacy. Aunt Mae was a member of Strasburg Moose and the American Legion Auxiliary. She was a member of Relief United Methodist Church.
Her longtime companion and fiance, Richard Wines, preceded her in death.
Surviving is a sister-in-law, Martha M. Burkhart of Stephens City, VA; niece, Karen Wharton of Moorefield, WV; nephew, Scott Burkhart (Vickie) of Strasburg, VA; and great nephew, Jonas C. Wharton of Stephens City, VA.
Along with her parents and her fiance, Aunt Mae was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth L. Burkhart and nephew, Todd P. Burkhart.
A visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, no more than ten (10) people in any given room at one time and maintain social distancing of at least six (6) feet. We ask all attendees to respect those who would like to extend their condolences to the family by minimizing your conversation so others may have their time as well.
A private graveside will be at Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Aunt Mae's memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 6, 2020.