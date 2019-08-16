Lincoln Allen Scott, 64, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, Virginia.
The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.
Mr. Scott was born June 11, 1955 in Front Royal to the late Lincoln Wyatt and Elizabeth Lucille Williams Scott.
He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Jimmy and Jerry Scott; and a sister, Janet Norman.
Survivors include his wife of 13 years, Tammy Scott; daughter, Christina D. Scott-Wilkins; son, John Cox; step-daughter, Jennifer Boyd; two step-sons, Joshua and Justin Day; three sisters, Debora Pennington, Ileen Ramey and Nancy Brooks; and 11 grandchildren, Tenley, Hunter, Tanner, Paige, Taryn, Ravin, Jordin, Damien, Carter, Haydin and Savannah.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Aug. 16, 2019