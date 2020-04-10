Northern Virginia Daily

Linda Arlene Romick (1945 - 2020)
Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch
14116 S. Middle Rd.
Edinburg, VA
22824
(540)-984-3700
Linda Arlene Romick, 74, of Mount Jackson, died at her home on April 9, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Linda was born on August 30, 1945 in Shenandoah County, the daughter of the late Alvin Lewis Polk and Laura Spurlin Polk.

Linda is survived by her loving husband, James Lee Romick; two sons, Alvin Lee Romick (Stacy) and Jimmy Lee Romick (Pam); a sister, Frances Hearn (Brian); a brother, Jody Carr (Janet); five grandchildren, Josh Romick (Devin), Kara Rudolph (Ian), Kristyn Pence (Dustin), Dylan and Kayley Romick.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences can be left at http://www.valleyfs.com

The arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowman's Crossing.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 10, 2020
