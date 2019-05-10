Guest Book View Sign Service Information Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 (540)-635-2773 Visitation 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 View Map Funeral 11:00 AM Calvary Episcopal Church Send Flowers Obituary



Linda Eastham Bentley Adamson, long time resident of Front Royal, Virginia passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 after a long illness.



Linda was well known for her style and panache, her keen sense of wit and her gentle kindness by all who knew her, both here and abroad.



Linda was born February 17, 1947 in Washington, D.C., the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Edwin Marion Eastham. She was raised in Front Royal and has resided there for the last 35 years.



Linda attended Warren County Schools and graduated from Madison College in Harrisonburg, Virginia in 1969 with a degree in Marketing.



Later that year, Linda married Michael Drummond Bentley with whom she had two children, Mary Katherine and Christopher Drummond Bentley. The family lived in Arizona and the Florida Keys.



In 1984, Linda and her two children returned to Front Royal.



Her love of tennis led her to meet her future husband. Linda's brother, the late Jim Eastham, arranged a tennis blind date between his sister and close friend, Eric Adamson. The next year they were married and became a blended family with Linda's two children and Eric's two children, Chris and Katie Adamson.



Linda loved nothing more than entertaining and spending time with her family and friends.



Linda worked in real estate sales becoming a very successful agent for Weichert Realtors and was recognized as a top performer.



She was extremely active in Rotary, both at the local and International level. Eric and Linda's work toward the eradication of Polio took them all over the world. Linda was recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow for her dedication and contributions to



She was also a devoted member of the Calvary Episcopal Church in Front Royal for over 30 years where she served on the Altar Guild, as an honorary member of the Front Royal Rotary Club and a member of the Valley Garden Club, the same club in which her mother belonged.



Linda's legacy of faith and strength continue to shine through her husband, Eric E. Adamson; her children, step children and their families, Katherine Bentley Loppacker, Christopher Drummond Bentley, Eric Christopher Adamson and Kathryn Adamson Bowers; and 10 grandchildren.



She is also survived by her siblings, Edwin Eastham III and his wife Jeane, her sister-in-law, Denise Forbes Eastham, and her sister, Lindsay Eastham Kielley and her husband Robert.



Linda is predeceased by her parents, the late Dr. and Mrs. Edwin M. Eastham; and her brother, James Michael Eastham.



A funeral will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Calvary Episcopal Church with a reception to follow.



Honorary pallbearers will be Linda's grandchildren.



The family will receive friends at Maddox Funeral Home 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019.



Memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Adamson's name to St. Luke's Clinic in Front Royal or to the Front Royal Rotary Club, P.O. Box 85, Front Royal, VA 22630.



Condolences may be sent to the family at



Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.



