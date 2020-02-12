Linda D. Foley Vogel, 66, of Goldsboro, North Carolina and formerly of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on February 6, 2020, in Wayne Memorial Hospital in Goldsboro, North Carolina.
A Home Going service will be held on Thursday, February 13 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell, officiating. Interment will be on Friday, February 14 at 1:00 p.m. at Mount Comfort Cemetery in Alexandria.
Linda was born December 21, 1953, in Alexandria, daughter of the late Irving Collingsworth Dove and Ethel Josephine Bryan Dove. She worked for a number of years for McDonald's on South Street in Front Royal and retired as a Deli Manager from the Shell Station in Front Royal. Linda was a huge fan and member of the Elvis Fan Club, The Conway Twitty Fan Club and the Loretta Lynn Fan Club.
Surviving are her husband James Allen "Slim" Vogel; one son Duane Foley and wife Dawn of Front Royal; six grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two sons James Wilson and John "Pap" Foley; and a daughter Linda Torris.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 13 from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
