Linda Kroll, 69, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 22 at 2:00 p.m. at the First Assembly of God Church in Front Royal with the Rev. Nick Croft officiating. Interment will follow in the Bennett's Chapel Cemetery in Warren County.
Linda was born January 21, 1951, in New York, daughter of the late Hammond and Ethel Mathews. She worked for Skyline High School as an Instructional Assistant. She was a member of the B.P.O.E. Lodge 2382 in Front Royal.
Surviving are her husband of 44 years Thomas Kroll; two daughters Jennifer Marshall and husband John Marshall, Jr. of Front Royal and Amanda Kroll of Front Royal; three sisters Rose MacBlaine of Elmira, New York, Lettie Ross, and Margie Ross; two brothers Fran Wilson of New York and Bob Ross; and two grandsons Keejon Marshall and John Marshall, III both of Front Royal.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 21 from 6-8 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.