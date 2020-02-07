Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Mae Frye. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM Woodstock Moose Lodge 152 Moose Road Woodstock , VA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary



Linda Mae Frye, 69, of Woodstock, Virginia passed peacefully from this world Monday, February 3, 2020.



Linda was born on September 28, 1950 to Virgie Mae and Garnett William Neff who preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death are her brother Joe Neff of Norfolk, VA, her granddaughter Gracie Mae, and her first husband, Howard T. Violett, Sr., father of her children and step children.



She is survived by her devoted, loving husband, Tony R. Frye, her four children, whom she loved fiercely Christopher T. Neff of Mt. Jackson, VA, Beverly A. Violett-Mathias of Stephen City, VA, Boyd Mathias of Strasburg, VA, April R. Violett Thouin and Jesse Thouin of Ontario, Canada, and Howard T. Violett, Jr. of Timberville, VA.



Linda treasured her ten grandchildren and three great grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. She was the Best Nana in the World to Kyle, Kate, Alexis, Logan, Hannah (Henry), Layla, Journey, Bridge, Story, Manhattan, Trinity, Braelynn, and Makenna.



She is also survived by six siblings, their spouses and families, David Neff and wife Holly, Darlene Hallman and husband Rick, Wesley Neff and wife Shirley, Deborah Plaugher and husband Bobby, Mike Humphries, Lisa Routhier, and Mary Neff, the wife of her deceased brother, Joe.



Linda was a beautiful example of a loving wife, mother, Nana, daughter, sister, and friend. She loved her family, friends, and every animal that crossed her path. Her friends are too numerous to list, as all who knew her adored her. She was always quick with a hug, a joke, or a shoulder to lean on. Her passing has left a void in our lives and our hearts.



She will be loved and missed always.



There will be a Celebration of Life gathering on Saturday, March 7 from 1:00-5:00 p.m. at Woodstock Moose Lodge 152 Moose Road, Woodstock, VA.



