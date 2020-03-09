Linda Sue Boyce, 77, of Edinburg, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 11 at 1:00 p.m. at Shenandoah Community Fellowship in Woodstock. Pastor Kelly Day will officiate. Burial will follow in Sunset View Memorial Gardens in Woodstock. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at the church.
Mrs. Boyce was born November 24, 1942 in Bandy, Virginia, daughter of the late Aubrey Curtis Beavers and Kathleen Claris Bandy Beavers. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Woodstock. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Boyce, Jr. and brother, Curtis Beavers.
She is survived by two sons, Arthur "Bobby" Boyce III and wife Susan of Woodstock and Aubrey Boyce of Toms Brook; daughter, Kay Dellinger and husband Keith of Edinburg; two sisters, Jean Decker and Nora Hankins both of Maryland; grandchildren, Cole Boyce, Carly Boyce, Kendra Boyce, Jake Boyce, and Myrka Padron all of Woodstock, Brandon Boyce and Jesse Boyce of Toms Brook, Nichole See and husband of Fort Valley, Mackenzie Dellinger and Keyoda Dellinger both of Edinburg and three great grandchildren, Trinitee, Skilyr, and Tristyn See all of Fort Valley.
Pallbearers will be Cole Boyce, Jake Boyce, Brandon Boyce, Keyoda Dellinger, Sam Preston and Festus Foltz.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 355 Rio Road, Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Mar. 9, 2020