Linda Sue Eye 73, a resident of Woodstock, VA passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Consulate Healthcare of Woodstock, VA.
Services and burial for Linda will be conducted privately at her request.
Linda was born in Woodstock, VA on June 5, 1946 the youngest daughter of the late Lionel Lee and Lottie Mae Walter Eye. She was a member of Strasburg United Methodist Church and retired from Verizon in northern Virginia where she lived and worked her entire career.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by five siblings, Margaret Holler, Donald Eye, Evelyn Hammond, Charles Eye and Jean Horton along with a nephew, Steven Eye.
Survivors include her brother, Lawrence "Buck" Eye (Shelby) of Edinburg, VA, and Jane Rosenberger of Strasburg, VA along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Linda will be remembered by family and friends for her quiet presence, inner strength, independence and abiding love of family.
Expressions of sympathy may be made be in the form of memorial contributions to a in memory of Linda.
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Linda Eye.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Mar. 14, 2020