Lindale Edward Walker
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lindale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Lindale Edward Walker, 79, of Woodstock passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 in Winchester Medical Center. A Family Memorial celebrating the Life of Lindale will be held on Saturday, July 18 at 2:00 p.m. at the Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.

Lindale was born on January 21, 1941 in Nallen, West Virginia and was the son of the late Carl and Opal Bays Walker.

Lindale is a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he received commendations for his service to the 18th Engineer Brigade and the Army Commendation Medal.

He loved hunting, fishing, and automobiles. Lindale will be remembered as a kind and loving husband, father, Papa, brother, and Uncle.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Betty Wilkins Walker; his children Craig and Tracey (Kate); his grandchildren Sidney, Alexis, Miranda, Samantha, and Shannon; his brother George Walker (Patty), his sister Karren Walker Blankenship (Bill) and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Disabled American Veterans (DAV.org).

Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.

Online condolences can be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dellinger Funeral Home
157 North Main Street
Woodstock, VA 22664
(540) 459-2199
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved