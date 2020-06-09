Lindale Edward Walker, 79, of Woodstock passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 in Winchester Medical Center. A Family Memorial celebrating the Life of Lindale will be held on Saturday, July 18 at 2:00 p.m. at the Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.
Lindale was born on January 21, 1941 in Nallen, West Virginia and was the son of the late Carl and Opal Bays Walker.
Lindale is a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he received commendations for his service to the 18th Engineer Brigade and the Army Commendation Medal.
He loved hunting, fishing, and automobiles. Lindale will be remembered as a kind and loving husband, father, Papa, brother, and Uncle.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Betty Wilkins Walker; his children Craig and Tracey (Kate); his grandchildren Sidney, Alexis, Miranda, Samantha, and Shannon; his brother George Walker (Patty), his sister Karren Walker Blankenship (Bill) and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Disabled American Veterans (DAV.org).
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.
Online condolences can be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jun. 9, 2020.