Linwood Franklin Hodson, 81, of Toms Brook, VA passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Consulate Healthcare of Woodstock, VA.
A graveside service for Mr. Hodson will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Walnut Springs Cemetery with Wayne Rutz officiating.
Mr. Hodson was born in Shenandoah County, VA on December 9, 1938 a son of the late Edward Hubert and Bessie LaFollette Hodson. He was a member of the Meadow Mills Church of the Brethren and a retired masonry helper.
Survivors include his siblings, Elizabeth Lee Harmon of Toms Brook, VA, Shirley Irene Orndorff of Toms Brook, VA and Russell C. Hodson (Judy) of Woodstock, VA along with numerous nieces and nephews.
