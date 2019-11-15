Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lionel Holt Boger. View Sign Service Information Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 (540)-635-2773 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Boggs Chapel on the campus of Randolph-Macon Academy, 200 Academy Drive Front Royal , VA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Lionel Holt Boger III, 85, passed away November 13, 2019 at Hidden Springs Senior Living where he has resided since December, 2018. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Boggs Chapel on the campus of Randolph-Macon Academy, 200 Academy Drive, Front Royal, Virginia with the Rev. Sherry Waddell officiating. Burial will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens in Waterlick.



Lionel was born 9/27/34 in Scottsville, Virginia to the late Mary Juanita Boger. He later moved to Front Royal where he made his permanent home in the Cedarville community.



He was a 1953 graduate of Warren County High School and served in the United States Coast Guard. He started his career as a dairy farmer at Fairview JB Dairy Farm with his long-time friend, Bobby Jett. He later changed careers and pursued life insurance sales and then as a Financial Advisor where he maintained his life-long career.



He was the founder and previous owner of Employee Benefits Administration, Inc. in Winchester, Virginia, a charter member of North Warren Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company #10, a Chief Financial Advisor in the creation of the NWF&R facility in Cedarville and a former Vice President and Treasurer and an activist in Company #10 in its fundraising activities. He was a member of Unity Lodge #146 A.F. & A.M. for 53 years, a former member of the Winchester Association of Life Insurance and Financial Advisors for over 50 years, a past member of Shriners International, a past member of the



Lionel was an avid "Lionel" train collector and loved showing his "train room" to everyone. He was very well known for his firm handshake and his jovial laugh to all that met him. Lionel was a kind, generous and humble man who never met a stranger. He was known to his nieces and nephews as "Uncle Meanie" in a loving way. He devoted many years of community service to the Cedarville area where he lived for almost 60 years.



Surviving is his wife of 62 years, the former Nancy Lane Grant of Strasburg, his two daughters, Debra B. Brown and her husband, Ronald P. Brown, II of Front Royal and Gayle B. Canini and her husband, John J. Canini of Leesburg. He was Granddaddy to Ronald P. Brown, III ("Trae") of Winchester and his wife, Bethanie A. Brown and Cara-Elizabeth Holt Brown of Front Royal. He is also survived by his four great-grandchildren, Aiyana, Heidie, Ember and Paisley Brown all of Winchester and granddog "Buster Brown". He is also survived by his cousins, Bronson Boger of Rock Hill, South Carolina and Gretchen Boger of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. He was predeceased by his son-in-law, Humberto R. ("Tito") Valines, Jr.



The family will receive friends at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 5-7 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the , 6977 Main Street, Houston, TX 77030 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.



The family would like to express its gratitude and appreciation for the exceptional care and love provided by Hidden Springs Senior Living and Blue Ridge Hospice.



Pallbearers will be Gary Bunch, Kim Shipe, Paul Waddell, Mickey Sirna, Dwight Tinsley and John Keane.



Honorary Pallbearers will be Steve Brill, Anthony Tringale, Jerry Shields, Dewey Sink, J.C. Rudacille, Joseph F. Silek, Jr., Junior Griffith and Ott Baker, Members of Unity Lodge #146 A.F. & A.M. and Members of the North Warren Volunteer Fire and Rescue.



Condolences may be sent to the family at



Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal. Lionel Holt Boger III, 85, passed away November 13, 2019 at Hidden Springs Senior Living where he has resided since December, 2018. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Boggs Chapel on the campus of Randolph-Macon Academy, 200 Academy Drive, Front Royal, Virginia with the Rev. Sherry Waddell officiating. Burial will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens in Waterlick.Lionel was born 9/27/34 in Scottsville, Virginia to the late Mary Juanita Boger. He later moved to Front Royal where he made his permanent home in the Cedarville community.He was a 1953 graduate of Warren County High School and served in the United States Coast Guard. He started his career as a dairy farmer at Fairview JB Dairy Farm with his long-time friend, Bobby Jett. He later changed careers and pursued life insurance sales and then as a Financial Advisor where he maintained his life-long career.He was the founder and previous owner of Employee Benefits Administration, Inc. in Winchester, Virginia, a charter member of North Warren Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company #10, a Chief Financial Advisor in the creation of the NWF&R facility in Cedarville and a former Vice President and Treasurer and an activist in Company #10 in its fundraising activities. He was a member of Unity Lodge #146 A.F. & A.M. for 53 years, a former member of the Winchester Association of Life Insurance and Financial Advisors for over 50 years, a past member of Shriners International, a past member of the Elks Lodge and a member of the Ninevah Presbyterian Church.Lionel was an avid "Lionel" train collector and loved showing his "train room" to everyone. He was very well known for his firm handshake and his jovial laugh to all that met him. Lionel was a kind, generous and humble man who never met a stranger. He was known to his nieces and nephews as "Uncle Meanie" in a loving way. He devoted many years of community service to the Cedarville area where he lived for almost 60 years.Surviving is his wife of 62 years, the former Nancy Lane Grant of Strasburg, his two daughters, Debra B. Brown and her husband, Ronald P. Brown, II of Front Royal and Gayle B. Canini and her husband, John J. Canini of Leesburg. He was Granddaddy to Ronald P. Brown, III ("Trae") of Winchester and his wife, Bethanie A. Brown and Cara-Elizabeth Holt Brown of Front Royal. He is also survived by his four great-grandchildren, Aiyana, Heidie, Ember and Paisley Brown all of Winchester and granddog "Buster Brown". He is also survived by his cousins, Bronson Boger of Rock Hill, South Carolina and Gretchen Boger of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. He was predeceased by his son-in-law, Humberto R. ("Tito") Valines, Jr.The family will receive friends at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 5-7 p.m.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the , 6977 Main Street, Houston, TX 77030 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.The family would like to express its gratitude and appreciation for the exceptional care and love provided by Hidden Springs Senior Living and Blue Ridge Hospice.Pallbearers will be Gary Bunch, Kim Shipe, Paul Waddell, Mickey Sirna, Dwight Tinsley and John Keane.Honorary Pallbearers will be Steve Brill, Anthony Tringale, Jerry Shields, Dewey Sink, J.C. Rudacille, Joseph F. Silek, Jr., Junior Griffith and Ott Baker, Members of Unity Lodge #146 A.F. & A.M. and Members of the North Warren Volunteer Fire and Rescue.Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal. Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Nov. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Elks Lodge World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Northern Virginia Daily Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.