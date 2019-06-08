Lisa Gean Lamb, 52, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019 at her home.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 10, 2019 at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow in Flint Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Lamb was born August 14, 1966 in Baltimore, Maryland to the late Harry Sr. and Shirley Baker Hamm.
Survivors include her husband, with whom she has been partnered with for 40 years, Dennis Ray Lamb Sr. of Front Royal; son, Dennis Ray Lamb Jr. (Emily) of Bentonville; brothers, Harry Hamm Jr. and Michael Kenney Jr., both of Front Royal; four sisters, Marilyn Nuckles, Tammy Hamm, Sadie Smith and Misty Hamm, all of Front Royal; three grandchildren, Laynee, Khloe and Kyler Lamb; all of Bentonville; nephew, Ayden Hamm; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Dennis Lamb Jr., Mike Kenney, Mike Smelser, Bobby Butler, Hammer Hayes and Thomas Riley.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on June 8, 2019