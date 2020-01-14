Lois Elaine Walker Lawson, 82, formerly of Fort Valley, passed away surrounded by her daughters on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Skyline Terrace Nursing Home in Woodstock. The funeral service will be held Thursday, January 16, at 11:00 a.m. at Valley Funeral Service in Edinburg. Pastor Duke McCaffrey will officiate. Burial will follow in Charles Emerson Walters Cemetery in Fort Valley.
Mrs. Lawson was born March 19, 1937 in Alexandria, daughter of the late William Houston Walker and Hattie Leola Toombs Walker. She was formerly employed at Eurotherm Corp. in Reston and Peebles in Woodstock. She was married to the late Robert Lee Lawson Sr.
She is survived by six children, Jo Ann Tamkin (Troy) of Fort Valley, Michael Edward Lawson (Mary) of Mt. Jackson, Pamela L. Neff (Denny) of Strasburg, Debra Elaine Wilson of Strasburg, Tammy Jane Fanning of Strasburg and Robert Lee Lawson Jr. (Donna) of Woodstock; and many grandchildren, step grandchildren, great grandchildren and step great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Troy Tamkin, Denny Neff, David Dodson, Darren Neff, Shane Fanning and Donnie Royer.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Valley Funeral Service, Re: Lois Lawson Burial Fund, 14116 S. Middle Road, Edinburg, VA 22824.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jan. 14, 2020