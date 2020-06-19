Lois H. MacGarrigle, 86, of Winchester passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in Winchester. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 in Sunset View Memorial Gardens. Reverend Elizabeth Lewis will officiate.
Lois was born on December 11, 1933 in Washington DC. She was the daughter of the late John and Lois Frye Stuckert. She received her Bachelor's in teaching from Madison University.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Mt. Zion Lutheran Church (Fairview) 3055 Fairview Rd, Woodstock, VA 22664.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jun. 19, 2020.