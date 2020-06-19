Lois H. MacGarrigle
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Lois H. MacGarrigle, 86, of Winchester passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in Winchester. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 in Sunset View Memorial Gardens. Reverend Elizabeth Lewis will officiate.

Lois was born on December 11, 1933 in Washington DC. She was the daughter of the late John and Lois Frye Stuckert. She received her Bachelor's in teaching from Madison University.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Mt. Zion Lutheran Church (Fairview) 3055 Fairview Rd, Woodstock, VA 22664.

Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.

Online condolences can be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dellinger Funeral Home
157 North Main Street
Woodstock, VA 22664
(540) 459-2199
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved