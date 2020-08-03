1/
Lois Marie Kavanaugh
1938 - 2020
Lois Marie Kavanaugh, 82, of Edinburg, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, August 1, 2020.

Lois was born in Woodstock, Virginia on April 12, 1938, the daughter of the late Paul Thompson and Lelia Sine Thompson.

She was a member of the Wakeman's Grove Church of the Brethren.

Lois was preceded in death by her loving husband, Carl Richard Kavanaugh, a daughter, Belinda Helsley; two brothers, John P. Thompson, and Hugh Thompson; a sister, Catherine Polk.

She is survived by two sons, Wesley Kavanaugh and Michael P. Kavanaugh (Melissa Campbell); a sister, Viola Burner; and two grandchildren, Aaron Kavanaugh and Malcomb Helsley.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

The arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowman's Crossing.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Funeral services provided by
Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch
14116 S. Middle Rd.
Edinburg, VA 22824
540-984-3700
