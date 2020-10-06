Lonnie Allen Grove, 74 of Mt. Jackson passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Blue Ridge Hospice. Viewing will be from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Dellinger Funeral Home, Mt. Jackson. A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020 in Mt. Jackson Cemetery. Pastor Elfie Finn-McKenzie will officiate.
Lonnie was born on January 11, 1946 in Mt. Jackson and is the son of the late Donald and Evelyn Evy Grove.
He was preceded in death by a brother, James (Jimmy) Grove.
He was a loving father, grandfather and friend who was so full of life and love for everything. He loved to live life to the fullest. No matter what obstacles in life faced him, he always overcame them with strong-will and determination. He always had a smile on his face and loved to joke with anyone who would listen. He never met a stranger; everyone was a friend. Lonnie will be missed greatly by so many.
Lonnie is survived by his daughters, Tina Sherman (David), Gina Weaver and a stepdaughter, Rachael Kagey. He is also survived by his grandchildren Shalyn Polk (Matt), Michelle Sherman (Ronnie), Emily Sherman (Oslin) and Nathan Sherman. Surviving also are nieces and nephews, Tammy Cook (Todd), Sandi Grove (Timmy), Cindy Litten (Frank), Ringo Hottle (Carla) and James Funkhouser; and great nieces and nephews, Lyndsi Pence and Shane Dasher, Jamison Cook, Caitlin and Gracie Hottle, Isabelle Funkhouser, Isaac Kibler, Tamara Thompson and Josh Knott.
Pallbearers will be Sam Craun, Jerry Tilley, Dwight Jenkins, Les Warr, Ralph Helmick, and Larry Clinedinst.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations can be made to Blue Ridge Hospice 333 West Cork Street Winchester, Virginia 22601.
