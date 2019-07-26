Lorene Winifred Davis Wolfe, 86, of Winchester, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at her home.
Mrs. Wolfe was born February 9, 1933 in Hampshire County, WV, the daughter of the late Vernon C. Davis and Rosamond Evans Davis.
She was a homemaker and a farmer.
She married Willis Ray Wolfe January 1, 1953 in Hagerstown, MD. Mr. Wolfe preceded her in death May 3, 2016.
She is survived by her children, Ruth E. Wolfe and Alma J. Wolfe, both of Arlington, VA, Willis Wolfe Jr. and his wife Christine of Troy, NY, and Gary Wolfe and his wife Joyce of Crestwood, KY; a sister, Maxine and her husband Larry of Wilkesboro, NC; and a grandson, Jeshua Wolfe.
She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Karen E. Wolfe; four brothers, Calvin L. Davis, Melvin C. Davis, Jesse Lee Davis, and Cecil V. Davis; and two sisters, Elnora N. Davis and Delores J. Davis.
The family will receive friends 10-11 a.m. Saturday at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with Deacon Willis Wolfe Jr. officiating. Burial will be in Mount Hebron Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on July 26, 2019