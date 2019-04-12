|
Loretta Adele Reid Zirkle, 82, passed away at her home in Falls Church, VA March 31, 2019.
She was born August 11, 1936, daughter of Guy Reid and Edna Phillips Reid of New Market.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Zirkle Sr.; daughter, Teresa Zirkle; brother, Donnie (Don) Reid; and three sisters, Anita Reid Green, Ilene Reid Bowman and Renna Reid.
She is survived by her sons, Donald (Donnie) Zirkle Jr., Vienna, VA and Dennis Zirkle, Washington, DC; grandchildren, Christopher Zirkle, Craig Zirkle, Candice Vosburg, and Carlie Murphy; great grandchildren, Brayden, Jacob, Hailey, McKenzie, and Cooper; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Also surviving are brothers, Garland (Jerry) Reid of Winchester, VA, Roger Reid of New Market, VA and Richard Reid of Basye, VA; and sisters, Janet (Jan) Bowers of Edinburg, VA, and Sue Golladay and Margaret (Maggie) Good, both of New Market, VA
A service was held Friday, April 5, 2019 at National Funeral Home Falls Church, VA.
Loretta will be cremated and her ashes will be placed with her husband and daughter in Arlington National Cemetery.
She was a devoted daughter, wife, mother and sister. Our family and her friends are very blessed to have had her in our lives. She is loved and will be greatly missed.
Donations can be sent to her church, Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3233 Annandale Road, Falls Church, VA 22042
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 12, 2019