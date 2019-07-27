Lorretta R. Devers Mitchell, 74, of Stephens City, Virginia, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Tuesday, July 30 at Maddox Funeral Home with Pastor Danny Clegg officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.
Mrs. Mitchell was born March 11, 1945 in Alexandria, Virginia, daughter of the late Albert Devers and Iola Virginia Javins Devers.
Surviving are her loving and devoted husband of 55 years, Arthur S. "Hop" Mitchell Sr.; one son, Artie Mitchell and wife Juanita of Front Royal; one daughter, Janice Mitchell of Mt. Jackson; one brother, David Devers of Harrisonburg; two sisters, Linda Compton of Front Royal and Brenda Wiscouski of Warrenton; six grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Mitchell was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Albert Mitchell; two brothers; and one sister.
Pallbearers will be Michael Pinion, Cedric Anderson, Joshua Schmidt, David Devers, Chris Spencer, and Wayne East Jr.
The family will receive friends 11 a.m. to 12 p.m Tuesday, July 30 at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on July 27, 2019