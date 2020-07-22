1/1
Loretta Ruths
1939 - 2020
Loretta Ruths, 80, of Stephens City, Virginia passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.

Loretta was born in 1939 in Maryland, daughter of the late Edgar and Sudie Winders. She graduated from Smithsburg High School. Loretta's last occupation was a Teacherás Aide at Bass Hoover Elementary School, but her passion was being a homemaker for her family. She was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Stephens City, Virginia.

Her husband, Howard "Sonny" Ruths, Jr., whom she married on October 14, 1957 in Maryland, preceded her in death in 2013.

Surviving are her sons, Howard W. "Bud" Ruths, III (Debbie), Edgar B. "Ed" Ruths (Bobbi), and Lynn S. Ruths (Sebrina); grandchildren, Tiffany Snow (Aaron), Isaac Ruths, Jennifer McCoy (Nathan), Alexis Ruths, Tanner Ruths, Janessa McCormick (Drew), Taylor Ruths (Cassidy), and Zach McCarty; great grandchildren, Cameron McCoy, Rilyn McCormick, Brandt McCormick, and Presley McCormick; and sister, Bonnie Schaller (Frank).

Along with her husband, Loretta was preceded in death by a daughter, Susan May Ruths.

A visitation will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.

A funeral service will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Friday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with Reverend Janice Marie E. Lowden officiating. Interment will be in Green Hill Cemetery, Stephens City, Virginia.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic State of Virginia regulations will be enforced while inside the funeral home, face coverings will be required, as well as social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Lorettaás memory to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 810 Fairfax Street, Stephens City, Virginia 22655.

Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Omps Funeral Home and Cremation Center
JUL
24
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Omps Funeral Home and Cremation Center
Funeral services provided by
Omps Funeral Home and Cremation Center
1600 Amherst Street
Winchester, VA 22601
(540) 662-6633
July 22, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
