Lou S. McGuinn, 84, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019 at Lynn Care Center.
A private graveside service will be held in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Lou was born December 21, 1934 in Warren County, Virginia to the late Norman and Lena Henry Stump.
She was also preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Rhonda Stump.
She graduated from Warren County High School in 1952, lettering in multiple sports. Her letterman's jacket is on display at the old Warren County High School, now Skyline Middle School. She earned many awards for softball and continued to play in the Front Royal Women's Softball League well into her 50ás.
Lou retired from Avtex Fibers and Boeing.
She was a member of the Women of the Moose Front Royal Chapter 1194 and the Eagles Lodge #4265.
Lou was a dedicated mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved her hometown, her high school, the restaurants, the stores, the ball park and Avtex, but most of all she loved her family.
Survivors include her grandson, Charles "Middy" Midkiff (Amy); two great grandsons, Dylan and Brett Midkiff; and sister, Gayle Priest.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements by Maddox Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on July 16, 2019