Louise Baltimore
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Our beloved Louise Fairfax Gaskins Baltimore passed away suddenly in Leesburg, Virginia on May 9, 2020.

She was born in Front Royal, Virginia to the late Virginia Louise Smith Gaskins and Walter Shacklett Gaskins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Early Peter Baltimore.

She is survived by her siblings, Walter Gaskins, Charles Gaskins, and Althea King; her children, Vicki Baltimore, Jill Baltimore, and Brian Baltimore; her grandchildren, Kaila, Nikea, Isiah, Ryleigh, Mia, and Aaron; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Her graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on May 18, 2020 at Good Hope Cemetery, 811 Happy Creek Road, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved