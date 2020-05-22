

Our beloved Louise Fairfax Gaskins Baltimore passed away suddenly in Leesburg, Virginia on May 9, 2020.



She was born in Front Royal, Virginia to the late Virginia Louise Smith Gaskins and Walter Shacklett Gaskins.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Early Peter Baltimore.



She is survived by her siblings, Walter Gaskins, Charles Gaskins, and Althea King; her children, Vicki Baltimore, Jill Baltimore, and Brian Baltimore; her grandchildren, Kaila, Nikea, Isiah, Ryleigh, Mia, and Aaron; and a host of nieces and nephews.



Her graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on May 18, 2020 at Good Hope Cemetery, 811 Happy Creek Road, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

