Service Information Dellinger Funeral Home 157 North Main Street Woodstock , VA 22664 (540)-459-2199 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Mt. Olive Methodist Church Social Hall



Louise Diggs, 86, of Toms Brook passed away December 4 at her home. Louise was born September 29, 1933, in Maurertown VA, the daughter of the late Hubert and Mattie Shrum.



She was preceded in death by her husband Gary Diggs, brothers Al, Buck, Ed, Joe and Ralph and sisters Kathleen, Margie and Mary. Surviving is her daughter Barbie Miller, husband Bryan Miller, and grandson Evan. She is also survived by her sister Inez of Florida and several nieces and nephews who she loved very much.



Family and friends will remember her many years working as a cook at the Valley Diner, Brook Inn, and Woodstock Moose. She will also be remembered for her love of baking cookies. She loved sports and was an avid Redskins fan. If you never watched a game with her, you missed out.



The family will celebrate Louise's life with family and friends on Saturday, December 28 at 2:00 p.m., at the Mt. Olive Methodist Church Social Hall. Burial will be private.



The family would like to extend special gratitude to Angela Keckley, her faithful caregiver and companion for the past two years, and to Jay and Carrie Snow for many years of help and support to the Diggs family.



Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice.



