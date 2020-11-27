Louise Saum McInturff, 102, of Toms Brook, passed away, Monday, November 23, 2020, at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital in Woodstock. A graveside service will be held Saturday, November 28 at 2:00 p.m. at Sunset View Memorial Gardens in Woodstock. Reverend William Ballance Jr. will officiate.
Mrs. McInturff was born July 22, 1918, in Woodstock, daughter of the late Chester L. Saum and Nola Kibler Saum. She was a lifelong member of Patmos Lutheran Church where she had served as President and Treasurer of the ELCW. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ephraim F. McInturff; daughter, Nancy Hockman; three sisters and a granddaughter.
Louise is survived by two daughters, Patricia M. Dellinger and husband Dickie of Toms Brook, and Linda M. Epard of Strasburg; two sisters, Fleda Dyke of Toms Brook and Anna Lee Miller of Strasburg; six grandchildren, Ricky Dellinger, Mike Dellinger, Tracey Merica, Samuel Epard, Billy Hockman and Melissa Hockman; seven great grandchildren and numerous great-great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Patmos Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 105, Woodstock, VA 22664 or Toms Brook Fire Department, P.O. Box 168, Toms Brook, VA 22660.
Friends may also register at Valley Funeral Service in Edinburg, from 11-5 on Friday.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc, Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.