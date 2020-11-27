1/1
Louise Saum McInturff
1918 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Louise Saum McInturff, 102, of Toms Brook, passed away, Monday, November 23, 2020, at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital in Woodstock. A graveside service will be held Saturday, November 28 at 2:00 p.m. at Sunset View Memorial Gardens in Woodstock. Reverend William Ballance Jr. will officiate.

Mrs. McInturff was born July 22, 1918, in Woodstock, daughter of the late Chester L. Saum and Nola Kibler Saum. She was a lifelong member of Patmos Lutheran Church where she had served as President and Treasurer of the ELCW. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ephraim F. McInturff; daughter, Nancy Hockman; three sisters and a granddaughter.

Louise is survived by two daughters, Patricia M. Dellinger and husband Dickie of Toms Brook, and Linda M. Epard of Strasburg; two sisters, Fleda Dyke of Toms Brook and Anna Lee Miller of Strasburg; six grandchildren, Ricky Dellinger, Mike Dellinger, Tracey Merica, Samuel Epard, Billy Hockman and Melissa Hockman; seven great grandchildren and numerous great-great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Patmos Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 105, Woodstock, VA 22664 or Toms Brook Fire Department, P.O. Box 168, Toms Brook, VA 22660.

Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com.

Friends may also register at Valley Funeral Service in Edinburg, from 11-5 on Friday.

Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc, Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
11:00 - 05:00 PM
Valley Funeral Service
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Sunset View Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch
14116 S. Middle Rd.
Edinburg, VA 22824
540-984-3700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 25, 2020
My thoughts and prayers, Patricia, are with you and your family. I am the adopted daughter of Lawrence and Mildred Bowman.
Nancy Armstrong
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved