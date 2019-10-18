Lucille Spiker Dodson, 92, of Mount Jackson, passed away October 17, 2019, at Memory Lane of Skyline Terrace Nursing Home in Woodstock. A graveside service will be held October 19, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Christ UCC Conicville Cemetery. Pastor Katie Gosswein will officiate.
Mrs. Dodson was born December 1, 1926 in Mt. Olive, daughter of the late Sidney Albert Spiker and Flossie Borden Spiker. Lucille was a member of Spurmont Chapter No. 64, Order of the Eastern Star. She was formerly employed with VISCO, Front Royal. She was a member of Christ UCC, Conicville.
Mrs. Dodson was preceded in death by her husband Jay W. Dodson following 57 years of marriage; sister, Virginia S. Hottel; brother, James Spiker; sister, Fleda S. Morgenthaler and sister, Ruth S. Holler. She is survived by her sister, Charlotte Stepp of Woodstock and a brother, Robert Spiker of Toms Brook, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite, #405, Winchester, VA 22601 or Christ United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 968 Mt. Jackson, VA 22842
Friends may call at Valley Funeral Service in Bowman's Crossing from 6:00 8:00 p.m., Friday, October 18, 2019.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc, Valley Funeral Service Branch.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Oct. 18, 2019