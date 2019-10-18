Northern Virginia Daily

Lucille (Spiker) Dodson (1926 - 2019)
Service Information
Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch
14116 S. Middle Rd.
Edinburg, VA
22824
(540)-984-3700
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Valley Funeral Service in Bowman's Crossing
Obituary
Lucille Spiker Dodson, 92, of Mount Jackson, passed away October 17, 2019, at Memory Lane of Skyline Terrace Nursing Home in Woodstock. A graveside service will be held October 19, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Christ UCC Conicville Cemetery. Pastor Katie Gosswein will officiate.

Mrs. Dodson was born December 1, 1926 in Mt. Olive, daughter of the late Sidney Albert Spiker and Flossie Borden Spiker. Lucille was a member of Spurmont Chapter No. 64, Order of the Eastern Star. She was formerly employed with VISCO, Front Royal. She was a member of Christ UCC, Conicville.

Mrs. Dodson was preceded in death by her husband Jay W. Dodson following 57 years of marriage; sister, Virginia S. Hottel; brother, James Spiker; sister, Fleda S. Morgenthaler and sister, Ruth S. Holler. She is survived by her sister, Charlotte Stepp of Woodstock and a brother, Robert Spiker of Toms Brook, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite, #405, Winchester, VA 22601 or Christ United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 968 Mt. Jackson, VA 22842

Friends may call at Valley Funeral Service in Bowman's Crossing from 6:00 ­ 8:00 p.m., Friday, October 18, 2019.

Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc, Valley Funeral Service Branch.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Oct. 18, 2019
