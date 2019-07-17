Lucille Virginia Heflin, 86, of Front Royal, VA, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital.
A graveside service for Mrs. Heflin will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 in Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Heflin was born March 18, 1933, a daughter of the late Carl Lee and Viola May Jenkins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar Berkley Heflin Jr.
Lucille was a devoted wife and loving mother. She was a stay at home mother for several years, taking care of children and grandchildren and loved her pets.
Survivors include her children, Daniel "Danny" Lee Strother and Robin Louise Henry; three grandchildren, Jeffrey Lynn Henry and wife Becky Sue, Shannon Marie Henry, and Kayla Dawn Shifflett and husband Josh along with two great grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the in memory of Mrs. Heflin.
