Luther Charles "Chuck" Ruffner, 55, of Front Royal, Virginia formerly of Hubert, North Carolina passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at the Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, North Carolina.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, September 13 at 11:00 a.m. at the Front Royal Moose Lodge conducted by Sammy Campbell and military honors by the U.S. Marine Corp.
Chuck was born December 27, 1964 in Front Royal, Virginia, son of Kaye Ruffner of Front Royal and the late Charles Edward Ruffner. He was a 1982 graduate of Warren County High School and retired from the U.S. Marine Corp as a Gunnery Sergeant. Chuck was a member of the Moose Lodge and owned and operated his own Landscaping business in Hubert. He started the Mayhem Mini-Stock series and morphed into the Carolina Mini-Stock Challenge at Carteret County Speedway. He was a vivid hunter and loved the outdoors. Chuck never met a stranger and enjoyed life to its fullest. He will be greatly missed by his family and numerous friends.
Surviving with his mother are his wife Jennifer McWhinney Ruffner; three sons Cody Ruffner, Conner Ruffner and Cole Ruffner all of Front Royal; two brothers Brian Ruffner and Jody Ruffner both of Front Royal; half-sister Nancy Wille of Missouri; and the love of his life his granddaughter Myah Ruffner.
Chuck was preceded in death by his father; and sister Missy Ruffner Jenkins.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 4600 Fairfax Drive, Number 900, Arlington, Virginia 22203.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com