Lynette Lee (Blevins) Weddle, 72, of Frederick County, Virginia passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020, surrounded by family at her home.
Mrs. Weddle was born in 1947 in Tacoma Park, Maryland, daughter of the late Clarence and Mary Eva Blevins.
She was an Administrative Assistant in Human Resources in the banking industry, eventually retiring from the National Wildlife Federation. Mrs. Weddle was an avid reader. She was a great listener and the most caring person you would ever meet. Mrs. Weddle was a member of Open Door Baptist Church. She was a devoted wife and mother. Faith and family were the most important treasures, especially her grandchildren.
She married Arvin Andrew Weddle on January 31, 1969 in Rockville, Maryland.
Surviving with her husband, is a daughter, Laura M. Shanholtz (David) and a son, Ryan D. Weddle (Melanie); grandchildren, Spencer Shanholtz (Krista), Davis Weddle (fiance, Colleen), and Luke Shanholtz; and a great grandson on-the-way.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Lynetteás memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, Virginia 22601 and to Open Door Baptist Church, 333 Jeremiah Lane, Clear Brook, Virginia 22624.
