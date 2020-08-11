1/1
Lynette Lee Weddle
1947-2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lynette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Lynette Lee (Blevins) Weddle, 72, of Frederick County, Virginia passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020, surrounded by family at her home.

Mrs. Weddle was born in 1947 in Tacoma Park, Maryland, daughter of the late Clarence and Mary Eva Blevins.

She was an Administrative Assistant in Human Resources in the banking industry, eventually retiring from the National Wildlife Federation. Mrs. Weddle was an avid reader. She was a great listener and the most caring person you would ever meet. Mrs. Weddle was a member of Open Door Baptist Church. She was a devoted wife and mother. Faith and family were the most important treasures, especially her grandchildren.

She married Arvin Andrew Weddle on January 31, 1969 in Rockville, Maryland.

Surviving with her husband, is a daughter, Laura M. Shanholtz (David) and a son, Ryan D. Weddle (Melanie); grandchildren, Spencer Shanholtz (Krista), Davis Weddle (fiance, Colleen), and Luke Shanholtz; and a great grandson on-the-way.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Lynetteás memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, Virginia 22601 and to Open Door Baptist Church, 333 Jeremiah Lane, Clear Brook, Virginia 22624.

Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Omps Funeral Home and Cremation Center
1600 Amherst Street
Winchester, VA 22601
(540) 662-6633
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved