Loving mother and grandmother, Lynne Marie Sherrill Henry, 79, of Port Orange, FL and formerly of Front Royal, passed into eternity September 7, 2019.
Lynne was born February 21, 1940 in Gettysburg, PA to the late John McNeal Sherrill and Ruth Sherrill Givin.
She was a past member of the Front Royal Methodist Church.
She worked at Zayre Corp until its closing. She retired to Port Orange, FL in 2004.
Lynne is survived by her longtime companion, Tom Williams; her two sons, David L. Henry Jr. (Michele) of Mineral VA, and Stephen Neal Henry (Shelley) of Richmond Hill, GA; three grandchildren, David "Lee" Henry III (Sarah) of Mineral, VA, Amber D. Henry Owens (Josh) of Richmond, VA, and Shane Neal Henry of Richmond Hill, GA; and six great grandchildren, Trevor, Chloey and Ryleigh of Mineral, VA and Drew, Aubree and Hudson of Richmond, VA.
Lynne was preceded in death by a sister, Anne Sherrill Brady; a grandson, Stephen Michael Henry; and a step father, James Givin.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Lohman Funeral Home in Daytona, FL with Pastor Rob Olson officiating. Interment will follow in Daytona Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Rett Syndrome, 4600 Devitt Dr., Cincinnati, OH 45246. rettsyndrome.org
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Sept. 13, 2019