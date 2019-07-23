Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mabel Rebecca (Funkhouser) Weaver. View Sign Service Information Dellinger Funeral Home 5997 Main Street Mt. Jackson , VA 22842 (540)-477-3145 Memorial Gathering 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Dellinger Funeral Home 5997 Main Street Mt. Jackson , VA 22842 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Mt. Hermon UMC Send Flowers Obituary



Mabel Rebecca Funkhouser Weaver, 94, of Mt. Jackson, died Monday, July 22, 2019 at Skyline Terrace Nursing Home in Woodstock where she received kind and loving care from the staff.



She lost her loving husband, Staylor Vaun Weaver April 2, 2010. She and Staylor had been married at that time for 66 years.



Mabel was born September 2, 1924 in Shenandoah County, the daughter of James Fletcher Funkhouser and Bertha Ellen Ryman Funkhouser.



She was predeceased by her sons, Larry Vaun Weaver and Randy Joe Weaver.



Mabel is survived by her son, Steven L. Weaver and his wife Doris; her daughter, Brenda K. Weaver Getz and her husband Mark; and her daughter-in-law, Juanita (Sue) A. May Weaver Emswiler and her husband David. She has eight grandchildren, Steven L. Weaver Jr., and his wife Mary, Kevin W. Weaver, Larry A. Weaver, P. Brent Weaver, Amanda L. Weaver Collins and her husband John, G. Scott Weaver and his wife Katie, Michelle L. Weaver Jewell and her husband Michael, and Kristina R. Getz Fugate and her husband Thomas. She also has nine great grandchildren, Shalyn M. Weaver Polk, Zackery S. Weaver, Sean P. Weaver, C. Brook Clifford, LeeAnn M. Clifford, Lily A. Nesbitt, Layne V. Ludwig, Vance L. Runion and Colt M. Collins. Mabel also has four great-great grandchildren, Mavrick R. Albright, Eli A. Albright, Connor M. Corder and Parker W. Corder.



She was predeceased by her brothers, Cecil Archie Funkhouser (infant), Oren (Bud) Charles Funkhouser, Mervin (Dick) Leo Funkhouser; and her sisters, Pauline Virginia Funkhouser Wealthy and Evelyn (Toots) Alice Funkhouser Bare.



The first school she attended was at Teaberry Point. She was a dedicated and life long member of Mt. Hermon Church and a member of the Ladies Society. She was a quiet and soft spoken soul who loved her God and family.



Family night will be held Wednesday, July 24 at Dellinger Funeral Home in Mt. Jackson from 6-8 p.m. The funeral service will be at Mt. Hermon UMC Thursday, July 25 at 11 a.m. with Pastors Darlene Wilkins and Don Shull officiating with a light lunch to follow.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons and nephews.



Memorial donations may be made to Mt. Hermon UMC New Construction Fund, 3821 Orkney Grade, Mt Jackson, Virginia 22842 or Orkney Springs Fire and Rescue, Inc., PO Box 374, Basye VA 22810.





