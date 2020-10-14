1/1
Macie Lilly Welch
1941 - 2020
Macie Lilly Welch, 79, of Manassas, VA passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Fairfax Nursing Center, Fairfax, VA.

Mrs. Welch was born in 1941 in Summers County, WV, daughter of the late Oliver and Maude Lilly. She stayed busy being a homemaker, raising four children and providing a loving home for them and her husband. Macie loved children, enjoyed visiting with people and never met a stranger. She enjoyed crafts, sewing, crocheting, quilting, and gave away many, if not most, of the items that she made. Macie was one-of-a-kind, a very special people person who loved to cook and prepare meals for her family and the church. If you came to visit you never left her house hungry. Macie was a member of the Manassas Seventh-day Adventist Church. She was a faithful reader of the Bible and lived her life by the Word of the Lord. Macie would even write out passages from the Bible to memorize.

She married Dewey Lynn Welch, Sr. on August 18, 1962 in Front Royal, VA.

Surviving with her husband are daughter, Susan Welch Thomas (Kevin, Sr.) of Manassas, VA and Joan Welch Gallahan (Timothy) of Purcellville, VA; sons, Dewey Lynn Welch, Jr. (Swinita) of Adamstown, MD and James Ray Welch (Pearl) of Beltsville, MD; grandchildren, Reagan, Connor, Matthew and Joshua Welch, Kevin Thomas, Jr. (Kanella), Kristin George (Timothy), Stephen Thomas (Megan), Jonathan Thomas, Christopher and Kristi Gallahan; great grandchildren, Jonathan, Paisley Robertson, Declan and Arabella Thomas, Janner and Haven George; sister, Frances J. Palmer of Winchester, VA.

Along with her parents, Macie was preceded in death by sisters, L. Jewel Bailey and Leta J. North; brothers, Archie L., Donald R., James F., and Junior D. Lilly.

A visitation will be on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 1 p.m. with Pastor Randy Davis officiating. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, VA. A reception will follow the interment at Omps Reception Center, Amherst Chapel.

Serving as pallbearers will be Connor Welch, Matthew Welch, Joshua Welch, Kevin Thomas, Jr., Stephen Thomas, and Christopher Gallahan.

Honorary pallbearers will be Dewey Welch, Jr., James Welch, Jonathan Thomas, and Timothy Gallahan.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Omps Funeral Home and Cremation Center
OCT
16
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Omps Funeral Home and Cremation Center
Funeral services provided by
Omps Funeral Home and Cremation Center
1260 Front Royal Pike
Winchester, VA 22602
(540) 722-2400
