Madge Clark, 93, of Edinburg, passed away May 25, 2019 at Blue Ridge Hospice.
She was the daughter of Ernest and Lou Hammer Coffman.
Madge graduated from Edinburg High School, attended Madison College and graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Nursing.
She was a nurse in different capacities for 50 years and one of the first four nurses to serve Shenandoah County Memorial Hospital.
She is survived by her granddaughter, Brandy Clark; her brother, Tom Coffman (Sally) of Albuquerque; sister-in-law, Crystal Funkhouser (Donald); Brandy's grandmother, Agnes Kenney; several nieces and nephews; and many friends.
Madge was predeceased by her husband, Ivan Clark Sr.; son, Ivan "Butch" Clark Jr.; daughter-in-law, Kathy Clark; and all of her 10 siblings except Tom.
Madge was a faithful member of St. Jacob's Lutheran Church.
A graveside service will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jacob's Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 175, Edinburg, VA 22824 or .
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com
Cremation arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.
