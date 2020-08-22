Madison "Maddy" Kailey Brogan, 16, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at her home.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Panorama Memorial Gardens in Waterlick, Virginia.
Maddy was born on December 17, 2003 in Winchester, Virginia and was preceded in death by her great grandparents, Blaine and Thelma Tewalt and great grandmother, Margaret Tennett.
Survivors include her mother and step father, Kelly Barisciano and William Barisciano Jr.; father, Timothy Brogan Jr.; maternal grandparents, Gail and Michael Tennett; paternal grandfather, Timothy Brogan Sr.; paternal grandmother and step grandfather, Michelle and Ray McDonald; sister, Bree Barisciano; two brothers, Bryce and Tyler Barisciano; two uncles, Chuckie Brogan and Nathan Tennett and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Substance Abuse and Addiction Recovery Alliance of Virginia, SAARA of Virginia, 2000 Mecklenburg Street, Richmond, VA 23223.
