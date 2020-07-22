1/1
Mae Mollie Brown
1929 - 2020
Mae Mollie Brown, 90, of Stephens City, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.

Mrs. Brown was born in Bench, Saskatchewan, Canada, in 1929, the daughter of the late Emma and Emil Radke. Mrs. Brown was a farm woman in Greenspring. She was a former employee at Capitol Records and a number of department stores and pharmacies in Winchester.

Mrs. Brown was an avid gardener her whole life and her backyard was the envy of the neighborhood. She enjoyed restoring furniture, quilting, and all manner of needlework. She was a woman of many talents: beautician, baker, canner of fresh fruits & vegetables, and renowned for her peach pie. Mae also spent time volunteering at the Blue Ridge Hospice Thrift Shop. She was the hardest working person you would ever encounter. She cherished her grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and they adored her.

Her husband, David S. Brown, whom she married on September 3, 1955, in Yakima, Washington, preceded her in death on May 12, 1978.

Surviving are her daughters, Sharon Brown Hruska (Donald) of Burke, VA, Karen Brown of Purcellville, VA; son, David Brown (Susan) of Winchester, VA; grandchildren, Brodie White of Winchester, VA, Cammy Pifer (Tommy) of Bunker Hill, WV, Danielle Storrs (Stephen) of Winchester, VA, Matthew Geczy of Colonial Beach, VA, Thomas Geczy of Purcellville, VA, Jacob Hruska of Burke, VA; great grandchildren, Marissa White of Bunker Hill, WV, Levi Storrs of Winchester, VA; and sister, Jean Anderson of Stettler, Alberta, Canada; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents and husband she is preceded in death by a sister, Janette Berry; and brothers, Paul Radke, Herman Radke and Glen Radke.

All services for Mrs. Brown will be private.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Mae's memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork St., Suite 405, Winchester, VA, 22601.

Please view obituary and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Omps Funeral Home and Cremation Center
1600 Amherst Street
Winchester, VA 22601
(540) 662-6633
